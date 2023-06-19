Lord Lieutenant will be on the receiving end of the honours system again after he's given a CBE

Edward Harley.

Edward Harley, the Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire, lives in Bucknell, has an SY postcode and was given a CBE in the King's Birthday Honours to add to his OBE.

"It was very flattering and I am very honoured," said Mr Harley, aged 62.

"But I am supported by many people. I could not have achieved this on my own. It is a team effort by many people including staff in the lieutenancy office."

Mr Harley has been given the CBE for his work chairing a body called the Acceptance in Lieu Panel at the Arts Council which advises ministers. He is particularly pleased that it recognises services for heritage, to charity and to the community in Herefordshire.

As Lord Lieutenant in Herefordshire since his appointment by the late Queen in 2019, he has become involved in a myriad good causes.

"It is quite a juggling exercise, especially during Armed Forces Week," he said.

As the King's representative, Mr Harley presents BEM medals and can be asked to award MBEs and OBEs too.

"We try to make the presentation of BEMs and others who choose to receive one from me as very special occasions," he said.

"The Royal Family holds the BEM in the highest regard because they recognise the contribution that people make in the community."

The CBE marks a more national contribution and his investiture will take place at either Windsor or Buckingham Palace.

The Lord Lieutenant's role also includes presenting awards to organisation, such as The Queen’s Award for Enterprise (QAE) and Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), and to individuals, for example, The British Empire Medal (BEM).

The Lord-Lieutenant is responsible for the preparation of programmes for royal visits to Herefordshire and for advising on local honours nominations.

Mr Harley and generations of his family have lived in Herefordshire, in particular the area of Brampton Bryan, in the north of the county. He is married to Victoria and they have four daughters.

Victoria is herself involved in many organisations in Herefordshire. She is on the Cathedral Fabric Advisory Committee and has recently retired as a commissioner of Historic England.

Mr Harley's professional career was spent at Cazenove and Co where he was a partner. He is Receiver General of the Duchy of Cornwall and member of the Prince’s Council.

In addition, he is the chairman of the Acceptance in Lieu Panel; a trustee of the Duke of Cornwall’s Benevolent Fund, the Churches Conservation Trust and a vice-president of the National Churches Trust.

He recently stepped down from Tate Britain Council and is a former president of the Historic Houses Association.