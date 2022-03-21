Picture: @SouthShropCops

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a two-car crash on the A489 near Plowden, at about 4.30pm which resulted in significant front-end damage to one of the vehicles and left debris in the road.

South Shropshire Police tweeted that one of their officers was dealing with a road traffic collision on the road linking Craven Arms and Churchstoke which "resulted in the sad loss of one the involved parties' dogs", adding that everyone else was treated at the scene.

The thanked the fire crew from Bishop's Castle and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A fire crew from Bishop's Castle was called at 4.32pm to make the vehicles, one of which was a Range Rover Velar, safe.

The Range Rover Velar after the crash on the A489. Photo: @SouthShropsCops

The crew used small gear to make both cars electrically safe.

A spokesperson said that no persons were trapped.