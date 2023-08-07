Planners to be asked to approve proposals for new 75-bed care home

An artist's impression of the 75-bed care home in Cleobury Mortimer

The application is for a 75-bed care home at ‘Cleobury Hills’ on High Street, Cleobury Mortimer.

The proposal, which includes permission for access to the site, has been submitted to Shropshire Council by Cleobury Holdings.

A previous planning permission for a 58-bedroom care home on the site was approved and the building was constructed. However, it was then demolished last year “following findings that the building was not constructed in accordance with the required regulations.”

Shropshire Council will take a decision on the fresh application at a later date.

Meanwhile, planners will also be asked to consider a listed building application for the National Sports Centre at Lilleshall.

The proposal asks for permission to carry out timber repairs around the base of a lantern over the main stairwell – as well as re-cladding in new leadwork on completion.

A GP surgery has also asked for permission to vary the permissions on a previous application which would allow for an amended lighting scheme. The application is for Oswestry Health Centre, on Thomas Savin Road. A new solar array could be approved if planners agree with the proposal.

The plan, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council is for the installation of a ground-mounted 1,800kw solar scheme at Manor Farm, Crickheath, Oswestry.

It will supply “previously secured export grid connection”.

A proposal has also been submitted to build a workshop/store/games room outbuilding, along with a covered outside area, at Spadeley Manor, Chelmarsh, Bridgnorth.

In Telford planners are being asked to consider a proposal for a new Travis Perkins site.