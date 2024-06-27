Tractor baler on fire in Bishop's Castle - firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened at Robury Ring Prolly, Wentnor, Bishop's Castle, where the farm machinery was fully alight.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.52pm on Thursday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'tractor fire' in Bishops Castle.

"Baler fully involved in fire. Fire crews extinguished fire using one hose reel jet and also used breathing apparatus."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms. An operations officer was also in attendance.