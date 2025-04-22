National Highways 'developing options' for improvements at renowned accident blackspot junction near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Llynclys Crossroads on the A483 between Oswestry and Llanymynech has previously been branded as the worst in the region when looking at locations where a cluster of incidents had taken place.

Monitoring cameras were installed by National Highways at the site earlier this year to better understand traffic flow through Llynclys and so the agency can examine what changes it can make to improve safety at the site.

The move was welcomed by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan who has been campaigning for improvements at the junction. She previously said it was "obvious" that the junction needs to be re-designed or have safety measures installed.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has campaigned for safety measures to be implemented at the Llynclys crossroads.

National Highways has confirmed that it is drawing up plans for improvements at the Llynclys Crossroads, but that it will have to wait until its RIS 3 settlement is decided by the Government.

The Government announced in the Autumn Statement last year that RIS 3 will be informed by the next stage of the Spending Review that is expected to be reported in late Spring.

Arrangements for 2025/26 were covered by an settlement for National Highways that provided £4.8 billion of funding.

The Llynclys Crossroads near Oswestry.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "We are developing options for improving Llynclys Crossroads which we hope can be taken forward once the Government spending review is completed and funding agreed for RIS 3."

MP Helen Morgan used a debate in the House of Commons in March to call for urgent action at the site. She claimed that frequent crashes and holdups on the A483 pose a "serious risk to life" and "hamper" local economic growth.