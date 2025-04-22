Three people rescued from lift at retirement complex in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.08am reporting the incident at The Coppice on Holyhead Road.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Three people were released from a lift car.

Reports from the fire service said all occupants were fit and well.

An engineer will also attend the retirement complex.

The incident was under control by 11.30pm.