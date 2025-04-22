Three people rescued from lift at retirement complex in Shrewsbury
Three people have been rescued from a lift at a retirement complex in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.08am reporting the incident at The Coppice on Holyhead Road.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Three people were released from a lift car.
Reports from the fire service said all occupants were fit and well.
An engineer will also attend the retirement complex.
The incident was under control by 11.30pm.