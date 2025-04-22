Shropshire Star
Three people rescued from lift at retirement complex in Shrewsbury

Three people have been rescued from a lift at a retirement complex in Shrewsbury.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.08am reporting the incident at The Coppice on Holyhead Road.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Three people were released from a lift car.

Reports from the fire service said all occupants were fit and well.

An engineer will also attend the retirement complex.

The incident was under control by 11.30pm.

