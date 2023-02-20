Hundreds in Shropshire sign petition to save Welshpool's air ambulance base

Derek Pugh and Councillor Heather Kidd with the petition in Bishop's Castle

Lydham resident Derek Pugh has collected the signatures over several weeks and he is still persisting. The air ambulance plans to consult on proposals to close bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon in favour of a new hub in North Wales.

Mr Pugh has presented the signatures he has so far to Shropshire Councillor Heather Kidd and is still adding more sheets.

Councillor Kidd, who represents Chirbury and Worthen on the council, is the Lib Dem health spokesman on the council and she plans to use the petition to show the strength of local feeling in the area.

The fear is that if Welshpool's air ambulance base is moved to a site in north Wales it could leave a large part of rural Shropshire and Powys more difficult for air ambulances to cover.

Councillor Kidd said: "I am delighted to receive Derek's hard work and will make sure that Shropshire's Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny is aware of it. They agreed to take part in the consultation when it finally materialises.

"I will also contact Healthwatch Shropshire so that they also take this strength of feeling into account."

The service review of the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS Cymru), which works in partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, has agreed to “explore and maximise the additional activity that could be achieved from existing bases and to explore options to reconfigure the service”.