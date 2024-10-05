Brewery's annual race day returning next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Racegoers will this year be able to enjoy the brewery’s first Craft Lager, Latitude 52, at the event, as well as the range of Ludlow cask ales and craft beers – along with other alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.

The day kicks off with the first race at 2.05pm, and the last race takes place at 5.10pm.

Managing Director Gary Walters said: “We are delighted to be hosting our sixth annual race day. Our brewery day is the first meet of Ludlow Racecourse’s Jump Racing season this autumn, and gets the season off to a great start!

“We look forward to mingling with everyone as people enjoy a flutter and a pint or two, while soaking up the atmosphere at one of the country’s friendliest racecourses.”

There is an advance ticket price of £16, which includes a free drink in the Windsor Marquee.

The Ludlow Brewery Premier Badge can be obtained online via the Ludlow Racecourse website using the promo code LAT52.

Alternatively ticket buyers can call the racecourse office on 01584 856221 quoting Ludlow Brewery Race Day Offer, and receive their tickets by post.

The Ludlow Brewery Premier Badge admits to all areas of the racecourse except the Annual Members’ Club Room and the Owners and Trainers Lounge.

Facilities include two bars situated in The Windsor Marquee opposite The Grandstand and Tattenhall, or 'Tatts' Bar, which is operated by Ludlow Brewery at every race meet.

Ludlow Racecourse will be operating a free Shuttle Bus Service starting at noon from Ludlow Station, with three runs.

The return shuttle service will start after the last race from the course back to the station, with again three runs.