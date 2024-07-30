Firefighters tackle tractor blaze in South Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.34pm reporting the incident in Nordley, Bridgnorth.

Three fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire station to the scene, as well as an operations officer.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and an extended hose reel jet to tackle the baler fire.

A baler machine compresses cut and raked crops into compact bales.

Crews were finished at the scene by 5.06pm.