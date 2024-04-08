Fire service called after car ends up in river whilst trying to cross ford
Fire crews were called to help after this car ended up in a river.
Fire engines were dispatched from Cleobury Mortimer and Bridgnorth to the incident, which took place at Neen Savage.
Posts from the crews on social media alongside a picture of the vehicle in the River Rea, said it took place at the ford near the village.
Accompanying the picture a spokesman for Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station said: "Please don’t be alarmed all persons are out of the vehicle."
The incident took place on Sunday.