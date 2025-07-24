Inquest opens into death of Shropshire pub landlady following fire

Shropshire's Coroner, John Ellery, opened the inquest into the death of Anne Michelle Male this morning - Thursday July 24.

Ms Male, aged 58, who was the landlady at the Fighting Cocks Pub in Stottesdon, died on July 14.

The Fighting Cocks Pub in Stottesdon.

Mr Ellery was told that the emergency services had attended the pub at around 6.52pm on July 14 after reports of a fire at a premises.

Firefighters put the blaze out and discovered Miss Male, who was unresponsive.

The coroner was told they commenced CPR, with paramedics then taking over, but Ms Male was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7.40pm.

Mr Ellery heard that police concluded there were no suspicious circumstances involved in the fire, but that Shropshire Fire and Rescue are continuing to investigate how it started.

The hearing was adjourned for a full inquest to take place on October 30.