MP calls for colleges to claim share of £165 million skills training fund

Philip Dunne who represents South Shropshire says a total of £165million is to be distributed across various regions, enabling them to improve their skills training initiatives.

The money is aimed at upgrading facilities with modern equipment, enhancing the skills of teachers, and introducing new courses in essential subjects.

The funding will support the employment prospects of individuals within their communities, but applications for the fund have to be in by June 20.

The government money is directed towards courses focused on green construction, carbon capture, cyber security, and those aligned with the requirements of local employers.

Successful applicants will be granted financial support to implement initiatives aligned with their region's Local Skills Improvement Plan, which is devised by employer bodies to ensure technical training after the age of 16 caters to local demands.

Philip Dunne said: “Investing in education and skills will unlock future growth, boost productivity, and help build the skilled workforce of the future in South Shropshire.

"That is why I welcome the extra £165 million investment in skills training from the Conservative Government and encourage colleges and further education providers across the county to apply for their share to help get more people into jobs closer to home.

"This new funding will deliver the skills our local employers need, while levelling up skills training across the country and helping to grow our economy.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon added: “Building a world-class skills and apprenticeships nation means listening to the specific needs of local people, businesses, and institutions.

"This funding will revolutionise how we plug local skills gaps and provide a boost to the economy.