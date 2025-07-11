Shropshire building firm SJ Roberts named one of UK's top apprentice employers

South Shropshire-based SJ Roberts Construction has earned national recognition for its commitment to developing future talent, having been ranked at number 13 on the UK Government’s 2025 list of the Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers.

It is the highest-ranking SME across both Shropshire and the West Midlands.

The prestigious annual ranking celebrates small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have shown exceptional dedication to apprenticeships, providing valuable training and career opportunities across the country.

Matthew Roberts and Annette Harrison, of SJ Roberts Construction, with some of the 2024 intake of apprentices

Larger companies, including Jaguar Land Rover, BAE Systems, Amazon and John Lewis, were also ranked on a separate league table.

“Being recognised by the UK Government for our investment in the next generation of construction professionals is a fantastic honour," said SJ Roberts Construction managing director Mike Sambrook.

"We’ve long valued the contribution that apprentices make to our business and increase our investment in them each year.”

The UK Government says its 2025 rankings recognise and celebrate England’s leading apprenticeship employers for their overall commitment to employing apprentices, the diversity of their apprentices, whether their apprentices achieve and for the first time in 2025 - the apprentices’ own feedback on their employer’s programme.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Congratulations to all the employers recognised for their outstanding apprenticeship programmes. They are delivering the skilled workforce we need to deliver our number one mission to grow the economy, and breaking down barriers for young people across the country."

"For the first time, the voices of apprentices themselves were front and centre in showcasing where employers are raising the bar in quality and experience. These rankings are a testament to what can be achieved when businesses invest in people, and the transformative power of apprenticeships in delivering our Plan for Change."