Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bird flu outbreak on Shropshire border

By Sue AustinSouth ShropshirePublished:

Another outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on the Shropshire/Hereford border.

Bird flu outbreak on Shropshire border

The avian flu was discovered near Leominster.

Herefordshire Council said it was advising bird keepers that they must follow the latest government requirements, in light of the recent outbreaks.

Marc Willimont, Head of Public Protection at Herefordshire Council, said: "Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading, and Council officers are in the process of contacting all residents within the three kilometre protection zone to ensure compliance with the requirements of the protection zone, as per our animal health plan.

"We are currently taking measures to tackle this outbreak, and the most important thing is that keepers of poultry and captive birds continue to follow the guidance to keep birds inside and to be vigilant for any signs of disease.

"Members of the public have no reason to worry; the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the UK Food Standards Agency advises that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat."

Keepers of poultry and captive birds across the UK must house or net them to keep them separate from wild birds.

The public is being warned not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds but instead report them to DEFRA either online or on the helpline on: 03459 33 55 77.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News