Bird flu outbreak on Shropshire border

The avian flu was discovered near Leominster.

Herefordshire Council said it was advising bird keepers that they must follow the latest government requirements, in light of the recent outbreaks.

Marc Willimont, Head of Public Protection at Herefordshire Council, said: "Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading, and Council officers are in the process of contacting all residents within the three kilometre protection zone to ensure compliance with the requirements of the protection zone, as per our animal health plan.

"We are currently taking measures to tackle this outbreak, and the most important thing is that keepers of poultry and captive birds continue to follow the guidance to keep birds inside and to be vigilant for any signs of disease.

"Members of the public have no reason to worry; the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the UK Food Standards Agency advises that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat."

Keepers of poultry and captive birds across the UK must house or net them to keep them separate from wild birds.