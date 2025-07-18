Controversial Gypsy/Traveller site near Telford approved despite residents concerns

Mr J Horton submitted plans for the scheme on land adjacent to Oak View in Sugden Lane, Sugden.

The site has been subject to a series of planning applications over recent years, with its established equestrian use stemming from a 2021 consent. Further expansion of the equestrian use was granted last year.

The latest application sought retrospective planning permission for a gypsy/traveller site comprising of two mobile homes and hardstanding with space for two touring caravans (one sitting adjacent to each of the mobile homes).

The caravans have been in place since January 2024, with the family confirming they are all registered at a GP surgery in Shawbirch. They added there is also broadband at thee site, and their grandchild will be able to attend a local school when of age.

Their agent, Ruth Munns, of Gaia Planning, said the unmet need for gypsy and traveller pitches, both locally and nationally, is a material consideration that weighs significantly in favour of the proposal.

“There is no reason to anticipate that the proposal would prejudice the amenities of nearby residents. The access is safe, the site is well screened and the quantum of development is low.”

Ms Munns added that there is an existing, authorised access which provides safe and appropriate access to the public highway, while the site has a water supply water supply from a borehole, mains electric and an existing septic tank.

However, Councillor Gareth Thomas (Conservative, Wrockwardine) called in the application for it to be heard by Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee.

“A property on the same site was refused two years ago because the drainage wasn’t adequate, and nothing’s happened in that time,” he said.

“There’s been flooding on adjacent lanes. It doesn’t sit quite right with me. The current access to the property is on a bend with a slight hill. The report says there is 60 to 90 metres of visibility. You wouldn’t travel 60mph there, but you would 40 to 45. The visibility I expect there is 120m.”

Piers Ashdown, who lives near the site, called the proposal ‘completely inappropriate’.

“The council has committed to a plan-led approach to delivery of more gypsy and traveller sites, but this speculative application bypasses that process,” he said.

“Limited services are four miles away in Shawbirch. The two nearest villages, Rodington and Longdon only have a church, pub and village hall and provide no everyday services.

“Residents have been made to feel increasingly uncomfortable with activity emanating from this site since 2021. How people feel in and around their homes is an issue of amenity and one that cannot be ignored. Approving this will make an issue that is far from ideal much worse.”

Councillor Giles Luter though argued that there are local facilities nearby.

“It is extremely close to nearby settlements, but in reality Wellington and Shawbirch are literally minutes away by car,” he said.

“I don’t see that as a reason to object to this. The conditions have been set by officers and they have to be followed in order for it to be satisfactory.

“So as long as the conditions and they are happy with the drainage in place, I personally can’t see a reason to object.”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore, however, said he was ‘a bit concerned’ about the drainage system, and that maybe it should be a temporary accommodation to be reviewed in three or four years time to see if it is viable.

He therefore voted against the application, but was outvoted by his fellow committee members.