Car leaves road in crash at crossroads near Shrewsbury - firefighters sent to the scene

Firefighters were called to the Plealey crossroads at Plealey Road, near Pontesbury, after a car left the road.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 6.56pm on Thursday, July 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

“One hatchback vehicle had left the roadway. No persons trapped on arrival of fire service personnel.”

Fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.