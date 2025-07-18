Five suspicious photos of shoplifting incidents in Telford at stores including B&M, Asda and a BP garage releasd by police

Officers say they are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into five shop thefts in Telford.

The first image is from BP Red Lion Service Station, Holyhead Road, Wellington. when on the June 28 at around 8:50pm, when items were taken.

The second image is from Asda, Malinsgate, on June 19 around 12:40pm, when items worth £183 were taken.

The third image is from B&M, Telford Town Centre, Central Grange. On the June 18 at around 5:00pm, when items were attempted to be taken.

The fourth image is also from B&M, Telford Town Centre, when on the July 7 around 8:00pm, when items were taken.

The fifth image is from Co-op, Stirchley, when on July 5 around 11:55am, when items were taken.

If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email: RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is anonymous and you can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.