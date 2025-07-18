'Much work is being done to keep history alive' - Memorial held on Shropshire Hill to remember war heroes

The service at the summit of Brown Clee Hill was on Saturday and led by the Revd. Joe Simons of the Brown Clee Benefice, Hereford Diocese.

Karen Simons was among those at the service.

Walking to the service

She said: "Some 48 people attended the memorial service on a hot sunny day at the top of Brown Clee Hill.

"Our thanks go to Lord Boyne who allowed us vehicular access so that all could pay tribute to the fallen airmen. The service was conducted by Revd Joe Simons, the local vicar of Brown Clee Benefice, who spoke of the bravery and courage of these young airmen.

Laying of wreaths

"It included the laying of wreaths and prayers of hope, peace and reconciliation for the future. It was particularly poignant to have Phillipa Hodgkiss present as she had played such a huge part in erecting the memorial in 1981 and in the recognition of these men.

The service on the hill

"In attendance was also Paul Massey whose mother Maud Howells, on hearing one of the crashes as a young girl, rode through the mist to provide comfort to the stricken crew.

"We fully intend to reinstate this annual event, and in the meantime much work is being done to keep the history of the area alive with artefacts and records of all the crashes being gathered at Chetton Heritage Museum."