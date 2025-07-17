144 drivers to be contacted by police after taking pictures of M54 lorry crash on mobile phones

The crash, which happened at around 7.40am near to Junction 3 of the road, closed the Westbound carriageway, until around 3pm.

But Telford & Wrekin Police have now issued a warning to drivers after saying they witnessed more than 140 taking pictures of the scene on their mobile telephone.

They said all drivers will be contacted - describing the actions as "incredibly dangerous and illegal".

The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)

A spokesman for the police said: "During the morning rush hour we received reports at around 7.40am today that a lorry had jack-knifed on the M54 westbound near to junction 2 for Featherstone, Staffordshire.

"Officers attended the scene, and while making the road safe due to damage to the central barrier they witnessed 144 drivers using their mobile phones to take pictures or film the scene.

"It is incredibly dangerous and illegal to use your mobile phone while driving, whether that's to make a phone call, text or use the camera, and it can mean six points on a licence and a £200 fine.

"All 144 drivers will now be contacted by officers, which includes 20 HGV drivers."