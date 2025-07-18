Waiting for a pothole fix? Here's the seven roads that Shropshire Council's 'multihogs' are repairing in August - including exact date work will take place

Shropshire Council said its two 'multihog' road planer machines will be tackling potholes across different areas of the county.

The Multevo Multihog works by planing off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.

The council said the process is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – allowing it to tackle potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair potholes across the county and the Multihog is playing an important part in this – helping us improve the county’s roads, and make them safer for all road users.”

Each Multihog can treat 9,000m² of road each month, and reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term, cutting down on the need for road closures.

Shropshire Council has confirmed the next areas for pothole repairs.

In August the Multihogs and their crews are set to treat the following roads

Multihog 1

Thursday, July 31, to Monday, August 4 – Ruyton Road, Baschurch.

Tuesday, August 5, to Thursday, August 7 – Stoke Upon Tern Junction to Ollerton.

Thursday, August 7 to Friday, August 8 – B5476, Harmer Hill to Wem.

Friday, August 8, to Tuesday, August 26 – A495, Whittington to Ellesmere.

Wednesday, August 27, to Friday, September 4 – Fitz to Mytton.

Multihog 2

Thursday, July 31, to Friday, August 1 – Hinstock Church to Ellerton.

Monday, August 4, to Wednesday, September 10 – Multiple footway works across Broseley, Highley, Bayston Hill, Shifnal and Albrighton.

All work takes place between on weekdays only, between 9.30am and 4pm.

For more information about each scheme, see and search the interactive map on the one.network website.