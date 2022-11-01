Police warn of flooding following heavy rain as officers on standby to close A449

Drivers urged to take care

Drivers were urged to take care around the A449 at Summerfield near Kidderminster.

Officers were on standby last night to close the road between Hoo Farm and Stanklyn Lane. However, they managed to keep it open.

A spokesman for police said: "We are experiencing localised flooding so please take care on the roads tonight.

"Don't be tempted to drive through flood water, small puddles are often deeper than they look

"If you notice a road is blocked due to flooding, opt for an alternative route."

Weather forecasters are expecting more rain for later on today.