Past meets poetry: Ludlow Town Walls Trust blends historic photos with verse in illustrated talk

On Saturday, 23 August there is another of Colin Richard’s fascinating illustrated talks, this time looking at old photos of Ludlow interwoven with the winning entries of the Trust’s recent Poetry Competition, read by the authors.

This will be at the Ludlow Methodist Church in Broad Street, starting at 7.30pm, tickets £10 and available from Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Ludlow Castle

This will coincide with the launch of another Town Walls Trust initiative - the unveiling of five exquisite and individual tapestry panels, depicting stories from the town’s history from the 12th Century to today! The idea for a Ludlow Tapestry was aired on social media and within an hour the first volunteers had made contact. This was followed by expressions of interest from the Ludlow Quilters and the Marches Stitchers and Textile Art groups and from Moor Park School. The results are breath-taking!

Collapsed Ludlow Town Wall

The Tapestry Exhibition will run at the Methodist Church from 23 August to 7 September, and will then transfer to St Laurence’s Church for a further two weeks.

Each of the panels will have their own story to tell - not just what is depicted by the art and skill of its creators, but also the creators’ own stories of why they chose their picture. Be prepared to be amazed!