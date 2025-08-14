'One of the finest houses available' in a Shropshire town is up for sale for £1.75m - take a look at the 'magnificent' interior

Set within a 0.6-acre plot with expansive gardens, the stunning new build home, Grove House on Linney in Ludlow, has been listed for sale.

The property, that is one of two new build homes within a development by Charters Property, is due to be completed by late spring/early summer next year, and has hit the market for £1.75 million with Knight Frank estate agents.

The listing says the use of natural materials, a soft colour palette, and bespoke detailing make Grove House "stand alone in its attention to detail and quality".

Grove House in Ludlow is due to be completed by late spring/early summer 2026. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

Inside, the living space is described as "magnificent". The entrance opens into a hallway that leads to a large drawing room on one wing of the house and the almost 40 ft long open plan kitchen/dining/family room in the other.

The drawing room features a bespoke marble fireplace housing a wood burning stove, and sliding doors that open directly onto the garden and courtyard.

Meanwhile, the first floor boasts four large bedrooms set off a galleried landing with two "impressive" master suites in each wing.

The property features underfloor heating throughout the ground and first floor, running off an air source heat pump.

The listing states: "Grove House will be one of the finest houses available in the town, with impressively proportioned rooms that are positioned to take advantage of its incredible setting and river views.

"Large windows and glazed openings feature heavily in the design of this striking home, which extends to 3,100sq feet of accommodation over two floors with living spaces of grand proportions and relaxed luxurious interiors.

Grove House in Ludlow will be 'one of the finest houses available' in the town. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"The use of natural materials, a soft colour palette and bespoke detailing makes Grove House stand alone in its attention to detail and quality.

"Set back and independently within its plot, Grove House is accessed via a sweeping driveway off the Linney. A mixture of mature trees and younger specimen planting create a natural, organic landscape to approach the house and continues throughout the plot.

"Externally, there is a large driveway set behind automated gates that provides ample parking and turning space in front of a detached two storey double garage that has a studio above with services connected to allow it to be used for a variety of purposes.

"The 0.6-acre grounds have been landscaped to enhance the site's existing maturity, and includes terraces, lawns and soft landscaping that run down to the banks of the River Corve."

The property was described as "something special" by estate agents Knight Frank. Further information can be found here.