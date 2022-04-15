Notification Settings

Christian crosses for service of reflection at Ratlinghope

By David Tooley

Three crosses have been put up on a hill in south Shropshire for a Christian service of Easter reflection.

Picture: Ratlinghope St Margaret's Church
Ratlinghope Church has organised a series of events over the weekend including a service of reflection at Ratchup Hill today (Good Friday).

It is held to remember Christ on the cross.

Then on Easter Sunday (April 17) there will be a Do It Yourself service at 10.30am. It is not a traditional service but will include an Easter Egg hunt with refreshments after.

For more information on the church's activities, visit its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ratlinghope-St-Margarets-Church-101838776815545

David Tooley

By David Tooley

