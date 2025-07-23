Four Wolves players that impressed in Portugal

The Express and Star were on hand to watch the 28-man squad in training as well as two pre-season matches vs Santa Clara and Burnley.

Wolves face Stoke City this weekend and RC Lens next Wednesday before flying to Spain to face Girona.

They will then finish their pre-season programme squaring off against Celta Vigo at Molineux.

With less than a month before the Premier League season kicks off, here's four players that caught the eye in the Algarve.

Jorgen Strand Larsen

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Strand Larsen has started equally as impressively as he finished last season - amongst the goals and the main man in Portugal.

The Norwegian international had a superb debut campaign scoring 14 league goals and will be looking to better that in 2025/26.

The 25-year-old cut a relaxed figure in camp and looks to have benefitted from a rest during the summer.

At times last season, he understandably looked tired and also missed time through injury - making his goalscoring tally all the more impressive.

With Matheus Cunha now departed, the forward looks happy and confident being the main focal point of the attack.