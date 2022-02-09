Notification Settings

Bishops Castle youngsters set to benefit.

By Paul Jenkins

Youngsters in Bishop's Castle have been given a helping hand after the town council was given a grant to help create a drop-in centre

Bishops Castle
Bishops Castle

Severn Trent's Community Fund awarded them £18,448 through its community fund.

The council consulted residents in the town and identified a need for more activities for young people to help support their emotional and mental well being.

Through their partnership with South Shropshire Youth Forum, they will address this by creating a drop in centre, youth club and youth forum for young people in the area, giving them the opportunity to get involved in educational and social activities and giving them a voice.

Councillor Andy Stelman said: “Bishop’s Castle Town Council is delighted at the support we have received from Severn Trent.

" We need to demonstrate we take young people’s needs and concerns seriously and the reduction of youth services by about 70 per-cent over the last decade makes this grant even more critical.

“We are also pleased to be working in partnership with South Shropshire Youth Forum. Young people are the future of our town and we must listen to what they have to tell us.”

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “We’re delighted to help Bishop’s Castle Town Council in establishing its new youth support through our grant.

“This is a project that will have a real impact on the local community, and we hope young people in the area access and engage with this wonderful project as much as possible.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

