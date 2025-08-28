A taste of the Tropics: Stone House residents enjoy a Hawaiian-themed day

The care home was transformed into a tropical paradise, complete with colourful decorations, traditional Hawaiian music, and a festive atmosphere that had everyone smiling.

Attendees donned leis and floral shirts, sipped fruity mocktails, and took part in a variety of activities including hula dancing, themed games, and a tropical-inspired feast.

“It was wonderful to see everyone so engaged and joyful,” said Vanessa the activities co-ordinator. “The energy was infectious, and the residents truly embraced the spirit of aloha.”

Limbo dancing

The event was part of Stone House’s ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of its residents through creative and inclusive experiences. Judging by the laughter and lively conversations, the day was a resounding success.

As one resident put it, “I’ve never been to Hawaii, but today it felt like I had.”

Hula dancing