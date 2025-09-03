Severn Trent apologises to Shrewsbury residents over water supply disruption

Customers in the SY1 postcode area of Shrewsbury (the northern region of Shrewsbury and the town centre) have reported having no water, low pressure, or discoloured water today.

Severn Trent stated that this is due to essential repair work being carried out in the area, which the company did not initially anticipate would impact customers.

Engineers are currently on-site working to resolve the issue. The company expects repairs to be completed by 1pm today and has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY1 area of Shrewsbury this morning.

"Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work. Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customers' supplies have now been impacted.

"The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 1pm."