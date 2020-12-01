Take a butchers at Peter's business venture

Peter Smith

Butcher Peter Smith is giving his trade a new look, with the Craft Butcher International facebook page.

The 35 year old from Knighton has attracted butchers from all over Britain and beyond to the group.

He said: "The page is designed for butchers who want to learn new ideas and share their knowledge to make our trade stand out and keep the traditions alive."

"Lockdown has hit businesses hard so I looked at ways on reaching out to people.

“I started my own butchers group on Facebook with about 100 members when the first lockdown came in and now we have 1,400 members and I’m hoping to hit 2,000 by Christmas,” he said.

"We can share tideas and post new things up for everyone to see and show people how certain foods are made, by doing live videos for people to watch.

“Since I started the group I’ve had a lot of positive feedback, saying it's a brilliant idea, and with everything that's going on with coronavirus it's good to see that butchers are making a comeback.”

The industry suppliers have also go on board to support the group by providing giveaways.

London-based Stalwart Crafts, who make handmade leather aprons, providing Peter with his own custom-made apron, while seasoning and glaze producers Pureety have donated products that Peter offers as part of the group’s monthly giveaways.

“I approached all the major companies and a lot of them are working with me,” said Peter, who’s been a butcher for nearly two decades after starting out as an assistant when he was a teenager.