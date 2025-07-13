'I never thought I'd live to see it' - Telford gardener's delight as 50-year-old plant flowers with rare 20ft bloom

Hilary Chappin's garden is currently dominated by the giant flower from her agave plant - which she first bought in London 50 years ago.

Some varieties of the plant, which is a succulent, can go as long as 60 years before they flower.

Hilary Chappin and the stunning rare flower which has bloomed from her 50-year-old agave plant

The plant has been commonly known as 'the century plant' due to the historic belief that it only flowered once every 100 years.

Hilary has tended for the agave since it was a tiny pot plant, and it has travelled with her for half a century: first when she moved to Ironbridge, then to Telford itself.

Throughout that time she has been meticulous in her care for it, bringing it indoors for the winter to prevent it succumbing to the harsh British climate.

When it eventually became too large to move inside she took to covering it with a fleece to protect it from the cold.