Emergency services rush to second incident on A5 near Shrewsbury after reports of HGV fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a HGV fire on the A5 on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Edgebold and Bayston Hill at around 11.36am, just a couple of hours after crews had left the A5 following a serious collision in the early hours.

Three crews from Shrewsbury and Telford Central were sent to the fire, which involved the front brakes on a heavy goods vehicle.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was out on arrival of the crews, who then escorted the vehicle towards Meole Brace Retail Park.