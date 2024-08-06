Emergency services rush to second incident on A5 near Shrewsbury after reports of HGV fire
Firefighters rushed to the A5 near Shrewsbury for the second time on Tuesday after the brakes of a HGV caught fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a HGV fire on the A5 on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Edgebold and Bayston Hill at around 11.36am, just a couple of hours after crews had left the A5 following a serious collision in the early hours.
Three crews from Shrewsbury and Telford Central were sent to the fire, which involved the front brakes on a heavy goods vehicle.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was out on arrival of the crews, who then escorted the vehicle towards Meole Brace Retail Park.