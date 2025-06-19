Wild about Westhope Summer Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Working along side willow artist Alexis Stone, volunteers have made giant willow sculptures to tell the story of the life cycle of Butterflies.

Many of the 59 UK Butterflies, which were once common to see in our meadows and woodlands, are in decline. But a few are doing well including the Speckled Wood which can be seen in the woodland glades at Westhope.

During the event Alexis will be running a willow workshop and volunteers will be sharing their new skills to help visitors make a giant willow caterpillar.

Join us for a brew at the campfire cafe

As usual the Woodland camp café will be serving refreshments. Parking is available at Westhope College, SY7 9JL.

The event is free to all.

Event details: