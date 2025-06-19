Shrewsbury’s iconic Steam Rally returns with a superb and spectacular celebration of heritage - the ultimate family-friendly event!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2025 Rally takes place on the August Bank Holiday, Sunday 24 August and Monday 25 August. Shrewsbury Steam Rally is ‘Shropshire’s Largest Steam & Vintage Vehicle Rally’ and is considered to be one of the best in the UK.

Shire Horses

Organisers say it is Shrewsbury’s ultimate family event where visitors can step back in time to experience the vintage thrills and tradition of yesteryear and this year they have announced that they are delighted to welcome some exotic camels and their jockeys, all specially trained by Joseph's Amazing Camels and who wear fantastically colourful Arabian style outfits to this year’s event! As well as racing, the camels are on display all day so visitors to the two-day event at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury can meet these splendid animals and learn more about them.

Steam Engine

The event has a variety of highly-entertaining attractions that are pure vintage charm and they include the wonderful spectacle of working steam engines and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear. On each day the ‘Grand Parade of Steam’, is a highly-popular and majestic cavalcade of Showman’s engines, traction engines, Sentinel waggons, and steam rollers.

Classic motorbikes and bicycles

The parade showcases a superb variety of fabulously decorated steam-powered vehicles that circle the arena set to nostalgic music and poetry – a memorable highlight of the two-day event –, and with a final flurry of their whistles it is always an exciting spectacle!

The Gallopers

There is a packed Arena Programme on both days; where spectators can enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post-World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators - with the Main Arena being the centrepiece of the event.

The Grand Parade

The Olde Time Fair offers lots of traditional fun, with steam-powered rides for all - accompanied by vintage fairground music. There are miniature steam engines, a highly popular Craft Marquee and 6 acres of Trade Stands.

Camels Action Shot Racing

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming proves ever-popular; and pride of place is the Working Field which demonstrates timeless traditions, such as a magnificent team of beautiful shire horses, harvesting with reaper binders, and chaff cutting with a threshing box. Both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors of various marques will be on view on the showground, with over 240 tractors in total. Visitors can take a step back in time, explore original farming skills – and literally live and breathe the past. Simply pure nostalgia at its best!

Weekend camping is also available, free car parking and catering facilities.

Full information and tickets can be found at shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk

Enquiries: info@shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk 01938 570874. Postal address: COSSES, PO Box 4706, Shrewsbury, SY5 0WT.