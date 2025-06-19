Colleagues say goodbye: Long-serving trustee Denis retires

BHMT is a Shropshire based grant-giving charity which awards funds to relieve, educate and support people with learning disabilities, with the overarching aim of fulfilling a dream, meeting an aspiration or improving the quality of an applicant’s life. Financial support has also been given for the provision of practical equipment, furnishings and fittings.

Denis’ retirement from the role comes after more than 20 years of service to the charity, where he has been an integral member of the Board making decisions on grant application

Julia Baron wishes Denis Orme a happy retirement

Julia Baron (Chair of BHMT) said: “Denis’ involvement goes back to the inception of the Trust. He met with the benefactor, Mrs Houghton to discuss her wishes, wrote the Trust Deed and helped get the first Trustees on board. Since then, in addition to wise counsel, he has prepared every annual report for the Charity Commission, and in the early days he took the minutes of all the meetings as well. He will be sorely missed!”

Denis Orme said: “It has been my privilege and pleasure to assist in the work of the Trust since its formation in 2002, using the Trust's resources to bring some joy and happiness to the lives of so many of the beneficiaries.”