A5 crash: Man airlifted to hospital after being cut free from car between Shrewsbury and Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported receiving a call about a single-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway between Wellington and Shrewsbury at around 6.36am on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington station attended the scene, and worked to free a man who was trapped in the vehicle.

The man was later taken to the hospital by the Midlands Air Ambulance.

At around 8am spokesperson from the fire service confirmed the road was closed in both directions between Junction 7 and Preston Island.

The eastbound carriageway had reopened by 9am, and 20 minutes later National Highways confirmed the road was reopen in both directions.

Station Manager Craig Jackson said that the road was closed due to the Midlands Air Ambulance landing, and that the crews had rescued one casualty from the collision.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a single vehicle collision on the A5, between junction 7 to the M54 and the Preston roundabout in Shrewsbury, at around 6.20am this morning (Tuesday 6 August).

"One man has been taken to hospital via air ambulance."

After the road had reopened, National Highways were warning road users of delays of around 60 minutes above the normal travel time and around four miles of congestion on the approach towards Junction 6 of the M54.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.