Amber heat-health alert: Warning issued as Shropshire temperatures set to soar over 30C - here's when

Amber heat-health alerts are in place across the whole of England with temperatures likely to exceed 30C for the first time this year.

It means the UK could record a new high for the warmest day of the year so far - which was recorded at 29.4C just days ago in Suffolk.

The new amber alert, which came into force at midday on Thursday (June 19), is the first to be issued since September 2023. It is currently set to remain in place until 9am next Monday.

Residents soaking up the hot weather in the Dingle in Shrewsbury

Met Office temperature forecast for Shropshire

Thursday (June 19)

In Shropshire, the Met Office is currently predicting Thursday's temperatures will peak at around 6pm at a staggering 31C in some places, including Telford and Shrewsbury.

According to the forecaster, very slight wind will mean it will feel more like 29C.

A clear evening means temperatures will drop a little but it will still remain warm, reaching a minimum of around 16C.

Friday (June 20)

The heat will be back in full force on Friday, with the Met Office predicting highs of around 30C for the county.

Weekend and Monday

The weekend is currently set to feel hot and humid to start, but turning fresher and cooler under cloud cover from Sunday into Monday.

With the high temperatures, health officials are asking residents to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Our findings show that heat can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun."

People are urged to look after their pets in the heat as well.

British Veterinary Association president Dr Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Each summer, vets see pets suffering from heat-related problems and illnesses, such as heatstroke, breathing problems, burnt paw pads and sunburn, some of which can sadly be fatal.”

She said owners should ensure their animals have access to fresh drinking water, good ventilation and shade, advising dog lovers to avoid taking their pets for walks during the heat of the day and to never leave them inside a car, caravan or conservatory.