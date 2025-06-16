'This is big' - behind the scenes of brutal Shrewsbury DPD murder with documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The BBC's latest series of Murder 24/7 was filmed while following West Mercia Police, and is set to feature a series of chilling crimes investigated by the force.

The series, which starts at 9pm on BBC Two tonight, begins with a killing that shocked Shrewsbury residents - taking place on a quiet residential street.

Police photos of Jagdeep, Shivdeep, and Manjot Singh. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

The case, dubbed 'Operation Columbia', was the investigation into the murder of 23-year-old DPD worker Aurman Singh.

Aurman was ambushed by a gang of eight men in two cars, on august 21, 2023.

He was attacked on Berwick Avenue and left to die while his killers, who had been armed with a host of weapons, fled the scene.

DCI Mark Bellamy. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

Six men have so far been convicted of Aurman's murder - Arshdeep Singh, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, Manjot Singh, of Greenfield Road, along with Mehakdeep and Sehajpal Singh, both formerly of Shaw Road in Tipton.

Two of the killers remain at large, with one having fled to India.

Another man, Sukhmandeep Singh, of Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was also convicted of manslaughter.

Helicopter footage following one of the vehicles driven by the suspects. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

The documentary shows a host of behind the scenes detail from the investigation - as well as a variety of evidence used in the trials of Aurman's killers.

The chilling 999 call which reports the incident is played over images of Berwick Avenue, with a woman saying: "Some men have just robbed a DPD can and the delivery driver is on the floor.

"Oh my god, they have hit him over the head.

"It is really bad, we need an ambulance immediately."

Arshdeep Singh is interviewed by police. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

The show follows the moments after the call with officers scrambled to the scene, and the confirmation of Aurman's gruesome fate.

The difficulties of the investigation are revealed as officers discover the number of suspects involved - and grapple with whether it was a robbery at all.

Jagdeep Singh. Picture: BBC documentary Murder 24/7

The show covers the initial briefings to the murder team hunting the killers, led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, and the breakthroughs as CCTV gathered from the scene in the aftermath immediately pays dividends.

After footage retrieved from a resident reveals the number plate of one of the vehicles used by the attackers, a lone Staffordshire Police traffic officer picks up the vehicle in his unmarked car, and begins following.

His pursuit allows for the mobilisation of a helicopter and armed officers, with the suspects arrested in a dramatic stop.

The show includes the suspects being booked into custody, with Manjot, who has a handgun tattooed on his neck, telling the custody sergeant he is 'a bit shocked' at the situation.

Arshdeep can be heard asking for a lawyer as police go take his clothing for forensic tests.

At one point, as the unfolding scale of the case becomes apparent, DCI Bellamy tells colleagues 'this is big'.

Interviews with the four arrested suspects feature, with only one talking - while his accomplices offer 'no comment' in response to questions.

The first episode concludes as officers begin to discover what could have been the motive behind the heinous attack.

The first three episodes are now all available in the BBC's iPlayer.