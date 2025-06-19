The Friday Singers to perform free lunchtime concert in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This choir was started in 2005 by 16 ladies who met whilst members of a singing class at the Gateway Adult Education Centre. When that class ended, these ladies decided to start their own choir as they had enjoyed singing together and made some good friends. Numbers rose to 50 and, currently there are 43 singers. They are always keen to recruit new members.

Some of the Friday Singers

Since 2015, Ros Crouch is the Conductor and, since 2018, the Piano Accompanist is Rachael Whitehouse.

They meet on Friday mornings at 10.30am from September to mid-July in the Central Hall (the concert venue). They give two public concerts a year, usually in June and December, and raise funds for local charities. To date they have raised over £5,000 for good causes.

For more information about The Friday Singers, contact either the Secretary Carol Moody on 07811 365249, or The Treasurer Trish Jones on 01743 260972.