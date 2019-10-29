Advertising
Shropshire river levels peak and expected to fall
The downpours started on Friday and continued for more than 24 hours, leaving large parts of Shropshire submerged under water and the emergency services inundated with calls.
But river levels around the county have begun to drop and flood barriers are expected to follow.
The River Severn has already reached its peak in Shrewsbury at 4.06m and Ironbridge and Buildwas at 5.5m.
Bridgnorth hit its high point of 4.72m this morning.
As of 9am today, there were still 14 flood warnings in place by the Environment Agency where flooding is expected and seven flood alerts where flooding is possible.
Warnings remain in place for parts of Bridgnorth and the surrounding areas such as Quatford, with warnings also in place in Bewdley, Ironbridge and Jackfield, Shrewsbury Showground and The Quarry and the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.
There has been at least nine warnings in the region removed in the last 24 hours, including in Shrewsbury.
With no significant rainfall forecast for the next 24 hours, river levels are expected to slowly drop although remaining high in places for the next few days.
Flood defences have been up since the weekend in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge and caravan owners on riverside sites in Bridgnorth were left stranded by surrounding floodwater after a sudden increase in river levels overnight.
Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury has suffered its usual flooding, with cars left completely underwater.
St Julian's Friars car park was also partially shut.
Shropshire and the Midlands were the worst hit by the torrential rain, with downpour in the Welsh hills adding to that falling on saturated ground around the county.
The majority of riverside footpaths remain flooded although this is expected to ease over the next couple of days.
Almost ten times the usual amount of water was flowing along the Severn yesterday in Ironbridge, with 485 tons per second registered at the Buildwas gauge compared to the norm of 50 tons per second.
In the north, Market Drayton's fire station put out an alert on Friday warning that a number of lanes and A and B roads had been closed, including the B5415 to Woore, A53 to Shrewsbury and A529 to Hinstock as well as the main road to Norton in Hales.
One house in the Betton area north of Market Drayton needed help on Friday night, with fire crews sending a rescue pump to help deal with "a large amount of rising flood water which was in danger of deluging the property" at about 7.30pm.
