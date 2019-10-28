Advertising
IN PICTURES: Rain and rising rivers leave Shropshire under water
See photos from across a very wet Shropshire after a weekend of rain and rising river levels.
The downpours started on Friday and continued for more than 24 hours, leaving drains across the county unable to cope.
- FULL STORY: Cars under water as River Severn levels peak
- MORE: Severn Trent and council criticised over flood response
Many roads were impassable for parts of Friday and Saturday, including the Battlefield Link Road in Shrewsbury and the A488 through Clun, although most have now cleared.
And although the weather improved on Saturday evening ahead of a dry and sunny Sunday, the water flowing along the swollen River Severn has continued to cause problems.
Flood barriers have now been put up in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, where the river levels peaked on Monday morning as Frankwell car park remained under water.
- Have you been affected by the flooding? Contact the newsroom on 01952 242424.
