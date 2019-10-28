IN PICTURES: Rain and rising rivers leave Shropshire under water

The downpours started on Friday and continued for more than 24 hours, leaving drains across the county unable to cope.

Many roads were impassable for parts of Friday and Saturday, including the Battlefield Link Road in Shrewsbury and the A488 through Clun, although most have now cleared.

And although the weather improved on Saturday evening ahead of a dry and sunny Sunday, the water flowing along the swollen River Severn has continued to cause problems.

Flood barriers have now been put up in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, where the river levels peaked on Monday morning as Frankwell car park remained under water.