Menu

Advertising

IN PICTURES: Rain and rising rivers leave Shropshire under water

Ironbridge | Latest photos | Published:

See photos from across a very wet Shropshire after a weekend of rain and rising river levels.

Flood barriers in Ironbridge. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

Flood barriers up in Ironbridge where river levels are expected to peak on Tuesday. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

Flood barriers up in Ironbridge on Monday. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

Flood barriers in Ironbridge. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

An aerial view of Shrewsbury showing Frankwell car park under water on Monday. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

An aerial view of flooding in Shrewsbury on Monday. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

An aerial view of flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

An aerial view of flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

Flood barriers in Ironbridge. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

Flood barriers in Ironbridge. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

The flooded B5062 just outside Roden, south of Shrewsbury, on Saturday

The flooded B5062 just outside Roden, south of Shrewsbury, on Saturday

Flooding near the tennis courts off Town Walls on Monday

Flooding at St Julian's Friars car park in Shrewsbury on Monday

Flooding at St Julian's Friars car park in Shrewsbury

The flood barriers have been put up in Frankwell

SHREWS ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 28/10/19.Flooding in Shrewsbury. Frankwell Carpark.

The swollen River Severn flows under the footbridge leading to Frankwell car park

Frankwell car park under water

A car stuck in the flooded Frankwell car park

Flooding near the tennis courts off Town Walls in Shrewsbury

Flooding on the A488 in Clun on Saturday

Firefighters spent an hour pumping water in Sambrook on Saturday. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Flooding affected commercial properties in Market Drayton on Saturday. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Outside a flooded house in Moreton Say, near Market Drayton. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Flooding at the Battlefield Roundabout between Whitchurch and Shrewsbury on Saturday. Photo: KirstyWalsh16

The lanes around Betton, near Market Drayton, were flooded on Saturday. Photo: @Julhindi

Flooding in Worthen, between Shrewsbury and Montgomery, on Saturday. Photo: Jayne Beese

The downpours started on Friday and continued for more than 24 hours, leaving drains across the county unable to cope.

Many roads were impassable for parts of Friday and Saturday, including the Battlefield Link Road in Shrewsbury and the A488 through Clun, although most have now cleared.

And although the weather improved on Saturday evening ahead of a dry and sunny Sunday, the water flowing along the swollen River Severn has continued to cause problems.

Flood barriers have now been put up in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, where the river levels peaked on Monday morning as Frankwell car park remained under water.

  • Have you been affected by the flooding? Contact the newsroom on 01952 242424.
Latest photos News Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs Bridgnorth Shrewsbury

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News