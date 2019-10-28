Rivers levels running high after torrential rain

Flood defences are up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge and caravan owners on riverside sites in Bridgnorth are being warned about possible flooding as the River Severn peaks there tomorrow morning.

Shropshire and the Midlands were the worst hit by the weekend's weather, with rain in the Welsh hills adding to that falling on saturated ground in the county.

The Environment Agency has issued 82 flood warnings and 117 flood alerts, a dozen of the red flood warning on the Vyrnwy and Severn in the region. There is also a flood warning on the River Dee south of Llangollen.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency said the barriers in Shrewsbury put up over the weekend were doing their job.

"Levels are now at their peak in Shrewsbury at 4.06 meters. The flood defences are doing the job," he said.

"Don't be a victim of floods unlike some motorists who left cars in the car park, please be flood aware."

Levels have now at their peak 4.06m here in #Shrewsbury the #flood defences are doing the job. Almost really is #Frankwell island

He warned motorists not to attempt to drive through flood waters.

"You could put your lives and the lives of others at risk," he said.

West Mercia police also warned drivers to take care.

"Roads throughout our force area in flood. Please drive to weather and road conditions. Do not risk driving through flood water, if your vehicle is not suitable. Some drivers are still ignoring warning signs and driving in a dangerous manner, putting themselves and others at risk."

The focus will move to Bridgnorth overnight where the Severn has already come up over the bankside footpaths leaving benches and other street furniture under water.

Mr Bainger said that there was concern about possible flooding of riverside caravan parks and campsites.

"The sites will be busy with visitors as it is half term this week," he said.