'Is this your car?' Shrewsbury council works frustrated by errant parker

Contractors working on resurfacing roads in Shrewsbury have been hampered by the car, which has been parked outside a takeaway for "a couple of days".

In a social media post, the council said: "Are you the owner of this car? Do you know who is? It's an Audi A3 reg number YF03 FUB.

"It's been parked outside the Hyper takeaway on Castle Foregate for a couple of days and is preventing us from completing our resurfacing work - so needs to be moved as soon as possible.

"Failure to move it may result in the vehicle being relocated. The police have been informed."