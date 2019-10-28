Severn Trent and Shropshire Council criticised over flood response

Large swathes of the county were subjected to torrential rain on Saturday, leaving some parts completely under water.

Councillor Heather Kidd, for Chirbury and Worthen, praised the work of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service which was inundated with 999 calls but said other agencies failed in their duty to help the most vulnerable.

She spent hours trying to contact Shropshire Council and Severn Trent on Saturday morning for assistance.

"It was totally pathetic," Councillor Kidd said.

"I spent most of Saturday morning trying to get some assistance for vulnerable residents in my ward only to repeatedly hit a brick wall.

"This is simply not good enough, action needs to be taken before lives are lost."

In the Worthen area the B4386 was blocked by flood water in several places, while in the village itself, the stream burst its banks and threatened to flood sheltered housing.

Councillor Kidd said raw sewage also backed up into people's gardens.

After a long wait on the phone she was told by Shropshire Council customer services that she could have sandbags if she could collect them herself - despite telling the operator that the road was blocked.

She also tried to contact Severn Trent by phone and via the online chat to report the sewage but could not get through.

"I'm grateful that the fire brigade helped and flagged down a highways vehicle who dropped off some bags," she said.

"But this is not the first time we have been faced with this. The first was a few years ago when I rang to ask to get a road closed because a bridge was falling into the water.

"It is pretty clear that none of these organisations had any effective contingency planning to deal with threats to vulnerable people in extreme weather episodes like we have just experienced.

"We are facing more extreme weather events like this in the future as the climate changes. When we have events such as this rain there are bound to be glitches and hold ups but I do expect that the public have a set of clear and effective contacts that they can ring."

A Severn Trent spokesman said: "We’re really sorry to any customers who may have experienced difficulties getting through to us over the weekend.

"The amount of rainfall we had, in such a short amount of time, meant there was an increase in the number of calls from customers with concerns about flooding, making the phone lines and web chat busier than normal."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.