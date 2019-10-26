Menu

Dozens of Shropshire trains cancelled due to flooding

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The heavy rain which has been falling over Shropshire has not only been affecting the region's roads.

Flood warning at Frankwell Car Park

While many people have been reporting extensive flooding and minor and major roads in the county, flooding on the line meant that dozens of trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe and Shrewsbury and Wrexham were cancelled with buses laid on for passengers.

The Heart of Wales line from Swansea terminated at Llanwrtyd Wells and Llandrindod Wells with no onward journeys to Shrewsbury. There was no road transport between those destinations and Shrewsbury.

The line between Shrewsbury and Welshpool was closed and the service between Aberystwyth & Welshpool was running two trains hourly.

Replacement buses were running between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Transport for Wales was recommending that journeys were only to be made if absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council is urging people not to park in Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury overnight due to rising water levels.

The car park is currently open with reduced spaces but the council has said it will close overnight as levels will rise into Sunday morning and cause flooding of the car park.

Anyone wishing to access the town centre should use Park & Ride.

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

