People rescued from flooded buildings and stranded vehicles across Shropshire

A 94-year-old woman was reportedly rescued by firefighters from her flooded home in Shrewsbury yesterday.

Thanks to @shropsfire Tom, James and team who rescued my 94yo nan from her #flooded house in #Shrewsbury today, you were good! pic.twitter.com/KfDPcn6n22 — Carla Boulton (@naughtymutt) October 26, 2019

Fire crews were called to Lower Lacon Caravan Park in Wem at 10.30pm last night, where pumps had to be used to remove flood water.

See also:

This morning in Ironbridge, meanwhile, temporary flood defences were being readied for installation.

LIVE!

Ironbridge temporary defences being loaded at our Shrewsbury depot.



Decision to deploy later this morning but we’re getting them loaded so we’re ready to roll.#ThinkingBig #ActingEarly pic.twitter.com/VVRScfyBJ3 — Mark Bowers (@MarkBowersEA) October 27, 2019

In Craven Arms yesterday afternoon, six people and a dog had to be rescued by firefighters at around 2.30pm after two cars got stuck in water.

Advertising

In Leintwardine there were several reported incidents of flooded buildings in the evening due to the weather, including one at around 5.30pm where a person had to be rescued from a property which fire crews said had been 'severely impacted by flooding'.

Leintwardine 5pm and 10pm pic.twitter.com/46MKuP2gpU — Storm Chase UK (@StormChaseUK) October 26, 2019

A family also had to be saved by firefighters in the town near the Shropshire border due to a car getting stuck in flood water at around 9pm. Crews said accessing them was made particularly difficult due to abandoned vehicles having been left in the middle of the road.

26th Oct 20:59 Car in flood water, #Leintwardine, Water First Responder Team @HWFireLeintwdne and @Knighton_Fire mobilised, access was difficult due to abandonded vehicles left in middle of road, family of vehicle located stranded on a driveway, family assisted to safe place — HWFireControl (@HWFireControl) October 27, 2019

Advertising

There were also a number of other vehicles which had to be recovered from water in Leintwardine, one of which saw members of the public push a van to dry ground shortly after 5.45pm.

A property in Bucknell was flooded by around 12ins of water at around 6.40pm, but the fire service said they were unable to remove the water without it going back into the building, so were due to return this morning to resolve the issue.

In Newnham Bridge, near Tenbury Wells, two people had become trapped in a van stuck in flood water at around 12.40pm, but were rescued before fire crews arrived.

In Oswestry, meanwhile, a car had to be recovered on Gobowen Road, which police say was under a foot of water.