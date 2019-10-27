Menu

People rescued from flooded buildings and stranded vehicles across Shropshire

By Kirsten Rawlins | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

People had to be rescued from flooded buildings and stranded vehicles across Shropshire yesterday as the heavy rain caused chaos well in to the evening.

The flooding in Leintwardine at around 10pm last night. Pic: @StormChaseUK

The flooding in Leintwardine at around 5pm last night. Pic: @StormChaseUK

A 94-year-old woman was reportedly rescued by firefighters from her flooded home in Shrewsbury yesterday.

Fire crews were called to Lower Lacon Caravan Park in Wem at 10.30pm last night, where pumps had to be used to remove flood water.

This morning in Ironbridge, meanwhile, temporary flood defences were being readied for installation.

In Craven Arms yesterday afternoon, six people and a dog had to be rescued by firefighters at around 2.30pm after two cars got stuck in water.

In Leintwardine there were several reported incidents of flooded buildings in the evening due to the weather, including one at around 5.30pm where a person had to be rescued from a property which fire crews said had been 'severely impacted by flooding'.

A family also had to be saved by firefighters in the town near the Shropshire border due to a car getting stuck in flood water at around 9pm. Crews said accessing them was made particularly difficult due to abandoned vehicles having been left in the middle of the road.

There were also a number of other vehicles which had to be recovered from water in Leintwardine, one of which saw members of the public push a van to dry ground shortly after 5.45pm.

A property in Bucknell was flooded by around 12ins of water at around 6.40pm, but the fire service said they were unable to remove the water without it going back into the building, so were due to return this morning to resolve the issue.

In Newnham Bridge, near Tenbury Wells, two people had become trapped in a van stuck in flood water at around 12.40pm, but were rescued before fire crews arrived.

In Oswestry, meanwhile, a car had to be recovered on Gobowen Road, which police say was under a foot of water.

