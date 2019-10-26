Advertising
Shropshire drivers warned to take extra care with flood reports across the county
Shropshire drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to flooding and heavy rainfall.
A 'large number of roads' in the Market Drayton area have been flooded, say fire crews, who have asked motorists not to attempt driving through flood water.
Shrewsbury Police, meanwhile, have taken to social media this morning to say they have already received 'a number of calls' about drivers getting stuck in floods.
It was a busy night across the county as fire crews were called out to a number of flooded properties and roads.
There were reports of flooding in Barkers Green, Wem, yesterday evening at around 8.15pm while in Betton Wood, Market Drayton, the light pumping unit was needed to clear flood waters.
In Hopton, Market Drayton fire crews spent an hour clearing water from a property using the pumps and at Harton near Church Stretton a car had to be rescued from flood waters.
At Brockton, Shifnal, Oldfields, Market Drayton and Easthope, there were reports of water affecting electrics.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the whole of Shropshire and Mid Wales, lasting until 3pm today.
See this morning's forecast from The Met Office here:
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," the Met Office has warned.
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."
