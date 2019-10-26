Shropshire drivers warned to take extra care with flood reports across the county

A 'large number of roads' in the Market Drayton area have been flooded, say fire crews, who have asked motorists not to attempt driving through flood water.

ALERT⚠️ Be aware that a large number of roads in the #MarketDrayton area are flooded in places, due to the large quantities of rainfall experienced in the last 24 hours 🌧



PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATER ❌



Road closed signs are there for a reason 🚧 pic.twitter.com/PAjN2G55uO — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) October 26, 2019

Shrewsbury Police, meanwhile, have taken to social media this morning to say they have already received 'a number of calls' about drivers getting stuck in floods.

Rural West SNT - Following my drive to work today it's good to say allot of the rural side roads will be flooded this morning so you may need to find alternative routes this morning as we have already received a number of calls of drivers that are stuck in flooded water 6774 — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) October 26, 2019

It was a busy night across the county as fire crews were called out to a number of flooded properties and roads.

There were reports of flooding in Barkers Green, Wem, yesterday evening at around 8.15pm while in Betton Wood, Market Drayton, the light pumping unit was needed to clear flood waters.

Incident: Mobilised at 20:15 last night to a Flooding in Barkers Green. Crews used a LPP to reduce the water level. #firecall — Wem Fire Station (@SFRS_Wem) October 26, 2019

In Hopton, Market Drayton fire crews spent an hour clearing water from a property using the pumps and at Harton near Church Stretton a car had to be rescued from flood waters.

At Brockton, Shifnal, Oldfields, Market Drayton and Easthope, there were reports of water affecting electrics.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the whole of Shropshire and Mid Wales, lasting until 3pm today.

forecast from The Met Office

Saturday morning forecast 26/10/2019

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," the Met Office has warned.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."