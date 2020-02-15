Storm Dennis: Shropshire events cancelled as wind and rain arrives

Emergency services warned motorists to take care as weather forecasters said the rain could be worse that that that fell during Storm Ciara's track across the UK last weekend.

Persistent rain is expected to fall across Shropshire and Mid Wales all day on Saturday and until mid morning on Sunday, with gales also expected across the region.

Have you been affected by Storm Dennis? Contact us via digital@shropshirestar.co.uk or on Facebook or Twitter.

(PA Graphics)

More than 230 easyJet flights in and out of the UK on Saturday have been cancelled as a result, with wind speeds forecast to reach 70mph along coastlines and up to 4.7in (120mm) of rain expected to fall in some areas.

Cancelled events

Ludlow's Saturday market was one of the casualties of the rain and high winds forecast for the weekend.

A statement from Ludlow Town Council said: The safety of traders and public on the market square, and of traders transporting stock to and from the market must become the primary concern when such a powerful storm is forecast. Thank you in advance for your understanding. Market trading will continue as normal on Monday."

Advertising

The council has also closed the Linney car park until Monday, saying that with the level of the River Teme high there is a significant risk of flooding.

The level of the River Teme, Ludlow is high. There is a significant risk of flooding, and it is likely that the water level will rise rapidly, so the Linney car park is closed over the weekend until Monday 17th February. pic.twitter.com/b45CaqKdgO — Ludlow Town Council (@LudlowTC) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile Chirk Castle staff warned people not to walk on the estate, which is closed today because of the forecast of high winds.

"There are a number of veteran trees on the estate along the driveways and visitor routes which pose a real danger of falling branches in high winds" a post on its social media pages said.

Advertising

"For your own safety please obey the estate closed signs and don't walk on the estate."

Chirk Castle is closed because of Storm Dennis

Several sporting events have also been cancelled.

Organisers of the Oswestry and the Erddig park runs cancelled today's events. Mary Thornton, one of organisers said the decision had been made because conditions were too dangerous underfoot.

And many Shropshire runners were left disappointed as the popular Village Bakery Half Marathon in Wrexham fell victim to Storm Dennis.

Organisers said: "With Met Office weather warnings in place we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the race.

"After all the hard work to recover from Storm Ciara including implementing a different course we are devastated but we cannot risk the welfare of our runners, staff and marshals"

We will continue to review car park closure times over today based on the up to date information from our Professional Partners. No overnight parking at Frankwell Main and St Julian's Friar's Car Parks until further notice. Customers are reminded to check local media updates — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) February 15, 2020

In Shrewsbury car parks were open as normal this morning but the council had teams on standby to close them if necessary and drivers were warned not to leave their cars overnight.

Weather warnings

The Met Office has issued eight weather warnings covering most of the UK this weekend.

This includes an amber warning - in place from midday on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday - covering parts of Mid Wales such as Newtown where the most rain is expected to fall and flooding could cause a danger to life.

#StormDennis will bring some heavy and prolonged period of rainfall through today. This chart shows the projected rainfall totals and where we have warnings in force



Read more in our press release. https://t.co/PirpjFRb72



Stay #Weatheraware pic.twitter.com/V6J5ed4FnC — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2020

A less severe yellow warning for rain is in place for the rest of Wales and all of Shropshire, while a yellow wind warning covers all of England and Wales until midday on Sunday.

Power cuts are also expected and there is a good chance that train and buses will see cancellations or delays and roads closed.

The Environment Agency said flooding is likely to be worse than under last weekend’s Storm Ciara due to rain falling on already saturated ground.

As of 10am on Saturday, 14 flood alerts were in place in Shropshire including for the Severn from Shrewsbury down to Bridgnorth and the Upper and Lower Teme near Ludlow

A more severe flood warning was also in place for the Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows on the North Wales border.

Flood barriers have gone up in Frankwell in Shrewsbury and are on standby on other stretches of the river.

However the Met Office said the “main areas of concern” on Saturday are north and south-west England and Wales, with the South East bearing the brunt more on Sunday.

Troops are being deployed to help with preparations in the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire.

Network Rail has advised passengers to expect disruption on many routes due to flooding and to allow more time for their journeys.

Meanwhile, people living near the railway are being urged to secure any loose items in their gardens, after several trampolines were blown on to tracks and overhead electric wires last weekend, blocking lines.

The storm is also likely to cause treacherous driving conditions, with drivers urged not to attempt entering deep floodwater.