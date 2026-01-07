The 32 Shropshire and Powys postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

The UK has experienced a cold start to 2026, with snow and ice affecting parts of the country.

The cold temperatures have triggered cold weather payments for Shropshire and Powys, with 32 postcode areas now eligible. Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently eligible for it.

The cold temperatures have triggered cold weather payments for Shropshire and Powys

What are cold weather payments?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top up to help with fuel costs when temperatures are low.

Who is eligible for a cold weather payment?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

How cold does it need to be to receive a cold weather payment?

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures (or forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

When will I receive the cold weather payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 working days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Shropshire and Powys postcodes currently eligible for a cold weather payment

The postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment in Shropshire and Powys are:

You can check your eligibility for cold weather payments through GOV.UK’s cold weather payments postcode checker here.