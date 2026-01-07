The 32 Shropshire and Powys postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
A Met Office video explains how Storm Goretti will affect the UK, as cold weather payments are triggered for 32 Shropshire and Powys postcode areas.
The UK has experienced a cold start to 2026, with snow and ice affecting parts of the country.
The cold temperatures have triggered cold weather payments for Shropshire and Powys, with 32 postcode areas now eligible. Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently eligible for it.
What are cold weather payments?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top up to help with fuel costs when temperatures are low.
Who is eligible for a cold weather payment?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
Pension Credit
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
Universal Credit
Support for Mortgage Interest
How cold does it need to be to receive a cold weather payment?
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures (or forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
When will I receive the cold weather payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 working days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Shropshire and Powys postcodes currently eligible for a cold weather payment
The postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment in Shropshire and Powys are:
SY1: Shrewsbury
SY10: Oswestry
SY11: Oswestry
SY12: Ellesmere
SY13: Whitchurch
SY15: Montgomery
SY16: Newtown
SY17: Caersws
SY18: Llanidloes
SY19: Llanidloes
SY2: Shrewsbury
SY21: Welshpool
SY22: Llanymynech
SY3: Shrewsbury
SY4: Shrewsbury
SY5: Shrewsbury
SY6: Church Stretton
SY7: Craven Arms
SY9: Bishop's Castle
TF1: Telford
TF10: Newport
TF11: Shifnal
TF12: Broseley
TF13: Much Wenlock
TF2: Telford
TF3: Telford
TF4: Telford
TF5: Telford
TF6: Telford
TF7: Telford
TF8: Ironbridge
TF9: Market Drayton
You can check your eligibility for cold weather payments through GOV.UK’s cold weather payments postcode checker here.