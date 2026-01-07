'10 to 15cm of snow likely': When and how Storm Goretti will affect Shropshire as amber weather warning issued

The Met Office warning says that the amber alert for snow will cover much of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Powys, Herefordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, the West Midlands conurbation, and Worcestershire.

The warning covers Thursday and Friday (January 8 and 9) and the forecaster is urging people to be prepared for the impact of snow.

An update from the Met Office said: "Rain associated with Storm Goretti will turn readily to heavy snow on Thursday evening, initially on hills and then to lower levels overnight, before easing through the course of Friday morning.

The warning is in place for Thursday and Friday

"Accumulations of 10 to 15cm are likely fairly widely, with the potential for 20 to 30cm in some locations, mainly on hills above 200m elevation, more especially in Wales and/or the Peak District.

"Snow will ease through the course of Friday morning, turning more to rain or sleet at times at low levels, but disruption is likely to persist into Friday after snow stops falling."

The Met Office said the warning would be updated if more information comes to light.

The alert includes advice on what not to do, stating: "It is safer not to drive in these conditions, but if you need to make an essential journey, consider alternative forms of transport, to keep you and others safe.

"If you must drive, do this more safely by: using dipped headlights; accelerating gently, using low revs and changing to higher gears as quickly as possible; starting in second gear to help with wheel slip; maintaining a safe and steady speed, keeping distance from other vehicles; using a low gear to go downhill, avoiding braking unless necessary; steering into skids, not taking your hands off the wheel, and avoiding slamming on brakes.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If isolated due to snow, follow these simple steps to keep safe and well: keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night; turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed; ensure pets are safe by keeping them warm and comfortable; prevent frozen pipes by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing; stay indoors, wrap up warm and close internal doors to keep the heat in; and, if you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651.

"Help to protect vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies. If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.

"Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities."