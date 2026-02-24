Dog poo in bags has been thrown into a Powys care home’s garden or left on a high street

Three shopkeepers have recently had the dog mess taken into their premises on Builth Wells High Street recently and had to clean it up.

Staff from two of the businesses took to social media to complain about it recently.

Bags containing dog poo have also been thrown into the gardens of Brynhyfryd Care Home in the town.

Town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond recently told a town council meeting that their caretaker had cleared about 30 bags of dog waste from the care home’s grounds and they have seen it hanging in on trees etc there a couple of times.

“There has also been quite a bit of dog poo along the high street, at least three shops have had it taken inside and had to clean it up. It’s becoming a bit of a problem and it’s horrible.

“Should we place some dog waste bag dispensers in the high street, one at the top and one at the bottom?”

But Councillor Gwyn Davies said; “The people that have chosen to leave it there are just lazy cretins and you could give them a bag in each hand and it would not make a difference. I think if you put 1,000 dog bags out it still wouldn’t make a difference to these people.”

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said; “People allowing their dogs to defecate on the pavements or leaving bags filled with dog waste around the place, its low level anti-social behaviour and its concerning me."

Members agreed not to place dog waste bag dispensers in the high street but they are going to get a quote for making a sign warning people not to throw dog waste bags into the Brynhyfryd Care Home’s gardens